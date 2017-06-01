1 June 2017

Gambia: Military Officer Guilty of Drug Possession Sentenced

By Isatou M. Ceesay

A member of The Gambia Armed Force -GAF, who was tried on a charge of prohibited drug possession has been found guilty by the Sibanor Narcotics Court and sentenced to a year imprisonment.

Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye delivered the sentence on Tuesday in which he provided an option to Modou Lamin Bojang to pay a fine of D150, 000 to prevent him from the jail term. Mr. Bojang had pleaded guilty to a charge of being found in possession of 2kg and 720gram of cannabis on 21st March, this year at Mandinaba Police Check Point for the purpose of trafficking.

Magistrate Bittaye delivered the judgment following the drug prosecutor, Inspector H. Bah's tendering of an analytical report, caution and voluntary statements and a black school bag that was containing the suspected cannabis to be marked as prosecution exhibits.

Mr. Bojang appealed to the court to exercise mercy on him, saying it was hardship that compelled him to involve in drug dealing. "Your worship, I'm a family man and I have sight problem. I should be going for surgery and did not have the money to pay." He said that was why he involved into drugs. He said he neither smoke cigarette nor cannabis and promised that he would stay away from drugs.

But Magistrate Bittaye told Mr. Bojang that he expect him - as a military officer to safeguard the laws of the country and not breaking them.

