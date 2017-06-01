Gambia: Climate Expert Talks About Early Warning in Gambia

The project coordinator of the Early Warning System (EWS) in The Gambia has spoken about the early warning system with regard to climate change in the country.

Ousman Jarjusey at the Department of Water Resources said in line with guidance for the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF), the Republic of The Gambia received funding for this full-sized project in order to implement one of the ten priority adaptation programmes identified as urgent in the National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA).

He said that the main problem facing the country today, in the context of climate change, is a high vulnerability to climate change and climate variability exacerbated by low capacity to address and adapt to the phenomenon. This low capacity, he noted, is evident at all levels - from the local, to the regional to the national institutional levels.

Mr. Jarjusey, pointed out that major barriers are the inability to effectively predict climate change events, assess potential impacts and deliver short-term alerts, or longer-term warnings that can contribute to adaptive responses and development planning.

"The capacity for climate monitoring and collection of reliable data and information on climate change and the development of alerts and early warnings is low because of a number of infrastructural constraints and human capacity limitations including: (i) inadequate numbers and quality of equipment, tools and data processing hardware and software to collect and analyze climate information; shortage of qualified personnel that can analyze data and transform processed information into weather advisories and early warnings, which sensitize well-targeted end-users through the use of appropriately selected communication media, messaging and language; and limited capacity at the local level for uptake of climate-related messaging and ability to respond to advisories and warnings. The current situation will persist and be aggravated unless urgent measures are taken and the climate change early warning system in The Gambia is strengthened."

Climate change, he went on, has been exacerbating the weather-related impacts that The Gambia already faces, given its geographical position. He indicated that The Gambia is increasingly susceptible to wind storms, droughts, floods, rainfall variability, coastal erosion, and sea-level rise.

"When coupled with existing socioeconomic challenges, these impacts stunt development and augment vulnerabilities. As it is, The Gambia is a low-income country, ranking 167th on the Human Development Index (2012 figures). Approximately 51 percent of the population lives in absolute poverty. Poverty is concentrated in rural areas with a high dependence on agriculture, which makes large segments of the population extremely vulnerable to erratic rainfall and other climate-induced events," he said.

"Farmers have been experiencing shorter crop growing seasons due to drought and shallow wells that provided supplementary irrigation to their rain-fed system drying out too early in the season. The overall impact is a precarious agriculture that repeatedly fails to meet household food security needs, resulting in 28 percent of the population being chronically hungry. The tourism industry is increasingly become a significant part of the economy, but it too is highly vulnerable to weather-related events, beach erosion, and a loss of indigenous wildlife and plants."

Given The Gambia's reliance on climate-sensitive agriculture and natural resources, he said it is necessary to strengthen the capacity of the Government of The Gambia (GoTG) to observe, analyse, forecast, and disseminate warnings to enhance EWS for climate resilient development. He pointed out that the LDCF funding will consequently be used to (i) invest in improved hydro-meteorological equipment that can provide the: climate data necessary for analysis and planning; (ii) support capacity building in the analysis of climate information; (iii) disseminate appropriate climate information in a tailored manner to end users; and (iv)strengthen the capacities at the local level to consume climate information and integrate it into their own development planning.

The executive director of BAJ-Gambia, Samba Jawo, thanked the Early Warning System coordinator, staff of the Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Natural Resources and Department of Water Resources for their immense support during the course of the contract.

"The consultancy to assess the weather and early warning in the Gambia is very crucial and timely, considering the effect of climate change in our environment, agriculture, livestock and livelihood is in the increase," he said.

He observed that the document has outlined challenges and constraints confronting effective message dissemination particularly to farmers as well advice.