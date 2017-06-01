Luanda — Angolan ambassadors to some countries have stressed the need to bring together the communities abroad in order to convey the concrete reality of the country and avoid misinformation about the national reality.

The heads of diplomatic missions spoke to the press at the end of a meeting in Luanda with the plenipotentiary ambassadors and consuls of Republic of Angola. meant to convey to the Angolan diplomats the "government communication strategy 2017".

Angolan ambassador to the United States, Agostinho Tavares, said that the image of the country should be well transmitted to counter circles interested in distorting the country's reality.

He said that although Angola emerged from destructive wars there is a positive image due to improved communication and exchange of information with citizens and communities.

The country is well-known for its positive role in conflict resolution in Africa and has increased its interest in cooperating with Angola in several areas, particularly security and non-oil areas.

In his turn, the ambassador to Brazil, Nelson Cosme, said it was vital that diplomacy transmits a better proactive perception of the country in the national interest, stressing the importance of carrying a message of hope on the country under construction.

Whereas, the ambassador to Portugal, Marcos Barrica, valued a closer approach to the Angolan community, estimated at 60,000 citizens, and the press for the exchange of information about the country's reality.

According to him, misrepresentation of information on social media is almost inevitable, especially in societies such as Portugal, where this mean is available to all.

In prompt reaction and clarification, the diplomat spoke of the need to be emphatic in countering information on the issues related to the State and asked those targeted to react in a timely manner on the information that undermine their good name, adding that otherwise the embassy will interfere in personal matters.

Marcos Barrica believes that distorted information, sometimes even hideous, apocalyptic and harsh society, can hinder the foreign investments.

He recommends that Angolans always maintain a positive attitude, contrary to the negative image that many boys, youngsters and even adults disseminate at home and abroad.

Still, Josefina Diakité, the ambassador to South Africa, with about 22,000 national citizens registered, defends restoring the truth by the same channels from where the negative information is disseminated.

Angola remains a good market, but engagement and a speedy response are needed to restore the truth, the diplomat stressed.