The four men, including jailed Zimbabwe People's Front president Owen Kuchata, suspected of plotting to bomb the First Family's dairy farm in Mazowe, were yesterday indicted for trial at the High Court on September 18. Kuchata is serving nine years for banditry and money-laundering. He is jointly charged with Borman Ngwenya, a soldier attached to military intelligence; Solomon Makumbe (29), a Zimbabwe National Army corporal; and Silas Pfupa (37), an ex-soldier.

They are facing treason charges. Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza presided. Makumbe and Pfupa are represented by Mrs Gamuchira Dzitiro, while Ngwenya and Kuchata are self-actors.

The quartet allegedly established a militia training base in Mapinga, Mashonaland West province, where they planned to commit terror acts, sabotage and banditry.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on January 1 last year, the four allegedly proceeded to President Mugabe's rural home in Zvimba where they carried out reconnaissance, identifying suitable vulnerable points to sabotage.

It is alleged the four held several meetings at Queens Hotel in Harare, mapping strategies on how they would strike. Police received a tip-off that the four were planning to bomb Alpha Omega Dairy's processing plant and a tuckshop during the night. They were arrested before they could execute their plan.

Acting on the tip-off, the police proceeded to the farm and laid an ambush about 100 metres from the quartet's target. At around 10pm, the detectives saw the men approaching the processing plant and immediately arrested them.