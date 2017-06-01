Namibia: Students Risk Missing Exams Due to Loan Delays

SOME students may not sit for examinations later this month because the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has not paid or issued award letters.

Four students who spoke to The Namibian said the fund has also not issued award letters they could use as proof that they are being funded.

The students are Cristophine Mbwalala and Anna Simon, who are studying busines and logistics at the International University of Management (IUM); and Patricia Auibes and Vizenzo Bock, who are at the Centre for Training and Projects Development (CTPD).

They said they all applied for loans through NSFAF's online registration process, where they all passed an 'eligibility checker', which provisionally approved them for loans.

They explained though that they needed an official award letter from NSFAF to submit to educational institutions, which would serve as a guarantee that the fees would be paid.

They all claim to have applied last year already to start the courses this year. The acknowledgement letter was enough to allow them to commence studies.

The duo studying at IUM each owes about N$13 000, while those at the CTPD each owes about N$19 000. The problem is that if the money is not paid, they will not be allowed to write their exams.

"We either pay cash, which we do not have, or NSFAF issues those letters as guarantee, otherwise we lose out, and many will drop out.

"How can this be when the youth at least want to do something with their lives, but now have to endure this lack of support?" Mbwalala asked when The Namibian approached her on Tuesday.

She has two children, and no job. She also has no parents to help her. The other three also have no work, and their parents cannot afford their fees.

According to Auibes, there are a few students who have received award letters, but there are also those who have been rejected and therefore cannot continue their studies.

She and the other three are, however, hanging in limbo. Although they are confident that they qualified for loans, they are just worried that the money might not be disbursed on time, and then they will have to suffer the consequences.

A source at IUM said "it is a problem", and that all applicants approved by NSFAF get acknowledgement letters but not award letters - the latter serving as guarantee.

"We, the students, and their parents know it is very hard, and although we try to help the students with exams, in the end we do not get the money. NSFAF also pays late," she stressed.

NSFAF spokesperson Olavi Hamwele said he would respond today.