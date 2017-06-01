Namibia: Poachers Testify About Killing of Accomplice

THE trial of an Okahandja area farmer accused of having murdered a poacher in January last year is due to continue in the Windhoek Regional Court later this month, after a postponement of three weeks.

With the testimony of the prosecution's first three witnesses completed, the trial of farmer Kai Rust (45) was yesterday postponed to 22 June.

The trial started on Tuesday, with Rust denying guilt on one count of murder and three charges of attempted murder.

Rust stands accused of having murdered 41-year-old Andreas Ukandanga at farm Otukaru, which belongs to Rust's father, on 27 January 2016. Ukandanga died of a gunshot wound.

The state alleges that Rust also tried to kill Ukandanga's three companions by firing at them during the same incident.

The three men who were with Ukandanga when he was killed were the first state witnesses to testify over the past two days before magistrate Alexis Diergaardt.

They told the court that they and Ukandanga went to farm Otukaru, north-east of Okahandja, on a poaching expedition on the day that Ukandanga was shot. They were busy skinning a kudu carcass when they heard a gunshot and saw Ukandanga dropping to the ground, whereupon they ran from the scene, the three witnesses stated.

As they were running away, Ndara Ndjamba, Nikanor Ntjamba and Muronga Hausiku said, Rust fired on them.

The claim that Rust fired on them as they were fleeing the scene does, however, not feature in the first statements made by the three to the police after the incident, but only surfaced in subsequent statements that the police took months later, Rust's lawyer Jan Wessels pointed out to the three witnesses.

Wessels also charged that a public prosecutor lied to the court during Rust's first bail hearing in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court in February last year, by putting it to Rust that the prosecution had statements from witnesses who said he shot at them as they fled from the scene where Ukandanga had been killed. That was a lie, as the statements in which the three poachers claimed that Rust had fired on them were taken only months after the bail hearing, Wessels said.

He also said the prosecutor lied by putting it to Rust that he stormed at Ukandanga and shot him execution-style.

Wessels added that a second report on the post-mortem carried out on Ukandanga was completed ten months after a first autopsy report had been produced. While it was stated in the second report that Ukandanga was shot through the right side of his neck, it was recorded in the first report that Ukandanga was struck on his left shoulder, where three injuries were observed, which would fit in with the scenario of him having been hit by a ricocheting bullet, Wessels said.

On the murder charge to which Rust pleaded on Tuesday, the state alleges that he killed Ukandanga by shooting him through the neck.

Rust's version of events was that he found a dog on his father's farm on the day of the incident and fired a shot in its direction, Wessels informed the court. The dog was standing in front of a large rock, and according to Rust, he saw three men jump up from behind the rock and run away after he had fired the first shot.

He then fired two more shots into the air, and finally aimed at the dog and shot it, Wessels said.

Rust denies that he fired any shots at any person with the intention to injure or kill, Wessels told the court.

There can be no doubt that Ukandanga was struck by a ricocheting bullet, he claimed.

Rust has been in custody since police arrested him on 27 January last year.

Public prosecutor Filemon Nyau is representing the state.