Namibia: Schlettwein Wants SME Bank Closed

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein has rejected a proposal to bail out the desperate SME Bank with up to N$300 million, saying the bank should be closed if it fails to recover over N$200 million "invested" in South Africa.

The Namibian understands that Schlettwein wrote to industrialisation minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko and Bank of Namibia governor Ipumbu Shiimi two weeks ago about the bank's closure.

Schlettwein could neither confirm nor deny this yesterday. He, however, said consultations are ongoing, and that an announcement will be made after a final decision is taken.

Efforts to get comment from Shiimi were not successful either, but Ngatjizeko yesterday confirmed that they had asked the Zimbabwean shareholders what they can offer to keep the bank afloat.

Schlettwein's suggestion, according to sources, came after Shiimi wrote to Ngatjizeko and the finance ministry on 6 March 2017, hinting at a bailout.

"We would like to advise the honourable minister to consider including a contingency amount in the current (national) budget in the range of N$250 to N$300 million to recapitalise the SME Bank, if it becomes necessary," Shiimi said in his letter.

Schlettwein wrote to Shiimi, and asked if the SME Bank will recover the money it invested in South Africa. But the governor allegedly told the finance ministry that the millions have likely been lost.

A senior official from the finance ministry, who declined to be named but saw the letter from the finance minister, said Schlettwein told Shiimi and Ngatjizeko that the bank should be closed if it cannot recover the N$200 million.

Schlettwein's mind is said to be made up about closing the bank that started operating five years ago. He is not new to the troubled bank.

The bank reported to him when he was the trade minister from 2012 to 2015.

Schlettwein is said to have suggested that government "closes the SME Bank mess", and starts a new bank which will help small businesses.

The Namibian is informed that Schlettwein believes that bailing out the SME Bank in its current state will be a waste of funds because he also has "serious problems" with the ownership structure of the bank and its links to a trust which apparently owns the bank on behalf of the state.

Sources close to Schlettwein said he is convinced that the partnership between the Namibian government and the Zimbabwean bankers does not have proper documents to show, such as share certificates. Schlettwein's suggestion for the closure of the bank appears to have driven Ngatjizeko into panic mode.

The desperation to keep the SME Bank afloat has forced Ngatjizeko to reach out to Zimbabwean SME Bank partners - the same people fired from the bank in February this year because of the N$200 million "investment" that Namibian banking authorities consider to be lost.

The Namibian government owns 65% of the SME Bank, while 30% is owned by Zimbabwe's Metbank and 5% by Worldeagle Investments, which is owned by controversial Zimbabwean businessman Enock Kamushinda.

Sources told The Namibian this week that the SME Bank shareholders were advised by banking authorities to pump cash into the bank to avoid a crisis.

Ngatjizeko said he did not receive the latest reminder for the bailout, but confirmed yesterday that he had asked the Zimbabwean partners for their input. He said he will wait until tomorrow to hear from the Zimbabweans on the way forward.

Ngatjizeko admitted that his ministry does not have the N$300 million requested for the SME Bank.

"There is no money set aside by the ministry for this matter. We also know that the finance ministry does not have money," he added.

Ngatjizeko said it will be a "problem" for the SME Bank if N$300 million cannot be found.

"We are trying to find some money, but it does not look like we are getting it. Discussions are ongoing, but we need to apply our minds to this matter," the minister said.

Sources at the SME Bank appear to fear the worst, and asked The Namibian not to publish this story because there is so much at stake since talks over the future of the bank are at their peak.

The source said the SME Bank employs up to 200 people who might lose their jobs if the institution is closed.

Documents submitted to the High Court in the ongoing case in which the former SME Bank executives are suing the central bank over their dismissal reveal how the money was moved out of Namibia.

According to the court papers, about N$200 million was transferred to a South African company called Mamepe Capital, which in turn invested N$150 million of that money in VBS Mutual Bank.

Documents show that VBS Mutual Bank invested that N$150 million in several accounts of Asset Movement Financial Services, DMA Consultants, Moody Blue and Transparency.com.

It is unclear how the N$150 million was spread among these four accounts, and Namibian officials could not trace how the money moved from the four accounts, and concluded that it has likely been lost.