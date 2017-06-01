Kenya: Education Ministry Raises Alarm Over Fake Staff Hiring

The Ministry of Education has said it is not conducting any recruitment of staff and cautioned Kenyans against being conned.

In a statement, the Ministry said: " We hereby make the clarification as a man impersonating the Head of ICT in the Ministry of Education is collecting money from unsuspecting people as a condition for employments as Data Entry Clerks in the Ministry."

The statement identified Perminus Wainaina, whom it said designates himself as head of ICT department, who is asking for Sh2, 000 for purchase of uniform.

According to the advert by the fraudster, all data entry staff are required to report to work in uniform -- a letter of appointment to one of the "successful" applicants says in an obvious effort to authenticate the fraud to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public.

"The Ministry of education does not have any programme that has forced it to employ staff to manage it. Nor does it have any staff member going by the name Perminus Wainaina in its ICT department," added the statement signed by Kennedy Buhere, the public relations officer..

SH300 PAY

The advert claims that data entry staff will not be permanent employees and will be paid weekly at the rate of Sh300 per hour.

But Mr Wainaina of corporate staffing service said his name was being used to con Kenyans and asked the police to arrest those who are responsible.

"If you have received such an email, be warned and avoid falling prey to the scam. Please don't be duped," he said adding that his company is registered by the Institute of human resource management and cannot engage in such activities.

He added that his organisation does not charge any fee at all to job seekers.