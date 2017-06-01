1 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Launches New Tax Collection System

By By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has launched a new revenue collection system branded Election Revenue Collection System (ERCS).

The system was designed by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in partnership Zanzibar Revenue Bureau (ZRB) purposely to monitor the collection Value Added Tax (VAT) and exercise duties.

Speaking shortly before the launch, president Magufuli asked private telecommunications and financial institutions to start using the system.He said the system is very open and transparent for all transactions, further more it is simple to use and offer accurate calculations.

"I humbly encourage all of you to join the government move by using this new approach that brings a range of advantages," he said and ordered all ministries and government institutions to use ERCS.

