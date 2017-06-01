Uganda: Barclays PLC Sells Controlling Stake in African Unit

Kampala — Barclays Plc no longer has a controlling stake in Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BAG) after agreeing to sell 33.7 per cent stake in the African unit. On Thursday, BAGL trading as Absa on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange -, revealed that it had agreed to sell 26.7 per cent to a group of investors and another 7 per cent would be sold to the Public Investment Corporation in South Africa after regulatory approval. The new shareholders have not been announced yet. A conference call with Barclays Africa CEO, Ms Maria Ramos showed they could not reveal the new investors yet. However, with the diverse shareholder structure, BAGL expects to have a more focused approach to Africa.

"This transaction will grow our ambition, which is to enrich and grow our business on the African continent. It is an opportunity for us to become a Pan-African Bank," Ramos explained.

This will be the second such sale since Barclays Plc - listed in London - announced that it was letting go of its Africa Unit to concentrate on its other markets. Prior to March 2016, Barclays PLC held 62.8 percent in BAG. By end of December 2016, it had sold 12.7 per cent of those shares. The target is that by 2019, Barclays PLC will only hold a 15 per cent stake in BAGL.

Effect on Uganda operations

BAG has 12 operations in Africa, including Barclays Uganda, which it owns 100 per cent. The Barclays Plc shareholding reduction, according to BAGL will not affect operations where it has operational control.

"Ownership of Barclays and Absa operations in Africa does not change as a result of the reduction in shareholding. The eleven banks that form part of Barclays Africa will continue to be led and operated by people with deep local knowledge and diversity of skills and experience," a statement from BAGL reads.