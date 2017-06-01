31 May 2017

Daily Maverick

South Africa: DA's Wilmot James Bows Out of Politics for Now

Veteran DA politician Wilmot James is putting his parliamentary career on hold for a year to focus on the global fight against infectious epidemics as an academic at Columbia University in New York. By JANET HEARD.

Although a sociologist by training, James, who spectacularly and unsuccessfully challenged Mmusi Maimane in the DA leadership race two years ago, is taking up a one-year position in the medical school (the College of Physicians and Surgeons) as visiting professor of health, security and diplomacy in June. The appointment is held jointly with the School of International and Public Affairs.

Contacted after word spread through opposition corridors about his imminent departure, James confirmed only that he had accepted a one-year position at Columbia, that he had applied to the party to take leave of absence for a year, and that he planned to return as an MP.

"I was given an opportunity from Columbia that I could not refuse, to focus on global responses to global epidemics such as the Zika and Ebola viruses. But I will be back in parliament after a year," he said, adding that he remained a committed DA member.

He declined to comment further pending an official decision and...

