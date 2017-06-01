31 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cosatu Decides On March to Union Buildings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Some of trade union federation Cosatu's affiliates on Wednesday proposed a march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House to demand that President Jacob Zuma step down as head of state.

Following discussions at Cosatu's central committee meeting in Irene, they however decided on a march to the Union Buildings to protest against state capture instead. No date for this was decided on.

"Zuma is undermining the nation," National Union of Mineworkers' acting education secretary Sabelo Mgotywa said.

"He has failed to unite the nation. If the ANC still needs to govern, they better listen to the workers' voice."

He made the proposal on behalf of the Communication Workers Union.

The unions made proposals based on resolutions reached during commissions. Many focused on ways to help Cosatu strengthen its call for Zuma to go.

Last week, Cosatu announced it had banned Zuma from its events. Some unions booed and heckled him at Cosatu's Workers' Day Rally in Bloemfontein.

The South African Society of Bank Officials suggested dealing with state of capture as a whole.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union disagreed with proposed march to Luthuli House.

"We must be strategic with the campaigns we take. We don't think we need a campaign on the ground that will include marching for Zuma to fall, in particular to march to Luthuli house," Nehawu's Mike Shingange said.

They were however not "watering down" their call for Zuma to step down, he said.

Shingange said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at SACP gatherings, but not ANC structures.

He suggested they tell ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe that Ramaphosa not be denied "space" in the ANC, because he was apparently one of the candidates to take over the party's leadership from Zuma.

Shingange said when Zuma was being punted to take over as ANC leader from Thabo Mbeki before the ANC's elective conference in Polokwane in 2007, they gave him platforms to speak. Ramaphosa thus deserved the same opportunity.

The four-day central committee meetings ends on Thursday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Hlaudi Motsoeneng's Disciplinary Hearing to Resume

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing is expected to continue on Friday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.