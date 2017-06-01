South Africa: Cosatu Decides On March to Union Buildings

Some of trade union federation Cosatu's affiliates on Wednesday proposed a march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House to demand that President Jacob Zuma step down as head of state.

Following discussions at Cosatu's central committee meeting in Irene, they however decided on a march to the Union Buildings to protest against state capture instead. No date for this was decided on.

"Zuma is undermining the nation," National Union of Mineworkers' acting education secretary Sabelo Mgotywa said.

"He has failed to unite the nation. If the ANC still needs to govern, they better listen to the workers' voice."

He made the proposal on behalf of the Communication Workers Union.

The unions made proposals based on resolutions reached during commissions. Many focused on ways to help Cosatu strengthen its call for Zuma to go.

Last week, Cosatu announced it had banned Zuma from its events. Some unions booed and heckled him at Cosatu's Workers' Day Rally in Bloemfontein.

The South African Society of Bank Officials suggested dealing with state of capture as a whole.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union disagreed with proposed march to Luthuli House.

"We must be strategic with the campaigns we take. We don't think we need a campaign on the ground that will include marching for Zuma to fall, in particular to march to Luthuli house," Nehawu's Mike Shingange said.

They were however not "watering down" their call for Zuma to step down, he said.

Shingange said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at SACP gatherings, but not ANC structures.

He suggested they tell ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe that Ramaphosa not be denied "space" in the ANC, because he was apparently one of the candidates to take over the party's leadership from Zuma.

Shingange said when Zuma was being punted to take over as ANC leader from Thabo Mbeki before the ANC's elective conference in Polokwane in 2007, they gave him platforms to speak. Ramaphosa thus deserved the same opportunity.

The four-day central committee meetings ends on Thursday.

Source: News24