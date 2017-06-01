South Africa: NSPCA Finds 1000 Donkey, Tiger Skins On Benoni Plot

Bales of around 1000 donkey skins and seven tiger skins have been found on the Benoni Agricultural Holdings, on the East Rand, the NSPCA said on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off at the weekend, the National Council of SPCAs obtained a search warrant to enter a business premises on Monday. They found donkey skins tied together with wire, said national inspector for the farm animal protection unit, Navesh Singh.

Tiger skins were found concealed between the donkey skins, along with paraphernalia linked to the illegal donkey skin trade, he said.

Inspectors found the donkeys appeared to have been hacked behind their necks, presumably to paralyse and skin them. The NSPCA confiscated the skins.

In previous cases, the NSPCA had discovered that the donkeys had been paralysed and were either still alive or unconscious while being skinned, Singh said.

Grace de Lange, a senior inspector who manages the animal protection unit, called on people to help end the illegal trade in donkey skins by reporting such cases.

"These animals suffer a horrendous and barbaric death."

No arrests had been made as the suspects fled the scene and abandoned the operation. However, the NSPCA said it was taking further legal action and consulting the relevant authorities.

"The NSPCA will continue to work tirelessly to trace and bring to justice any operations which abuse and cruelly treat animals. We will take any steps to protect animals, as well as bring perpetrators of criminal acts to justice."

Source: News24