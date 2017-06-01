South Africa: Mvovo, Ackermann Called Up for SA 'A' Duty

Ruan Ackermann and Lwazi Mvovo have been called up to do duty for the SA 'A' team when they face the French Barbarians in two matches next month.

Ackermann, of the Lions, replaces the suspended Chris Cloete in the squad, while the Sharks' Mvovo comes in for Lionel Mapoe, who had been called up to the Springbok squad in place of the injured Lukhanyo Am.

The SA 'A' team will get together in Durban on Wednesday, 7 June to start their preparations for these encounters. They face the French Barbarians at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, 16 June, and at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday, 23 June.

Source: Sport24