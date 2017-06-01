Liberia: LACC Refutes Media Publication

The Liberia Anti Corruption Commission LACC has refuted media reports that speak to investigation tempering by its executive chairperson James N. Verdier.

In a statement issued, the body of commissioners of the Liberia Anti Corruption Commission (LACC) said its attention has been drawn to the series of attack on the commission and its executive chairperson Cllr. James N. Verdier Jr., by the Frontpage Africa newspaper.

The LACC statement said, "these publications and editorials under various headings but with no shred of evidence can only be attributed to mischief, malice and unprofessional journalism on the part of the writer and the entire editorial staff of the newspaper".

"The LACC, in no uncertain terms, categorically deny and reject any wrong doing as a commission and refute any form of corruption and act of tempering with investigation by its executive chairperson as alleged by the Frontpage Africa Newspaper. The LACC prides itself on maintaining a high degree of probity and zero tolerance by all staff and commissioners", the statement indicated.

Accordingly, the statement indicated LACC challenges the Frontpage Africa newspaper and all other media institutions, print and broadcast, who are making or feeding on these allegations to immediately come out with any evidence in support of what seemed to be simply malicious, private disagreement and mischievous allegations.

The LACC stated "we call on the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) to take notice of these unethical and unprofessional publications by the Frontpage Africa Newspaper and demand from it, ethical and professional standards in its reportage or face consequences in keeping with the code of professional journalism".

"The LACC assures the public that at no time has the commission or its executive chairperson indulged or engaged in any conduct that violated the act that established the LACC or its internal code of conduct", the statement added.