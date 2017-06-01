Cameroon: Energy - Construction of Grand Eweng Hep Dam in View

The dam whose completion is expected by 2024 will be constructed on Build-Operate-Transfer basis and will produce 1,800 megawatts of energy

Preparatory works for the effective kick off of construction of a hydro-electric power dam on the Sanaga River in Grand Eweng is on course, the Country Manager of the American company - Hydromine Inc. - in charge of the project, Francois Maze has said. Maze made the pronouncement during a meeting of the follow-up committee of the project which ended in Yaounde on Wednesday May 31, 2017. According to the Country Manager of Hydromine Inc., the work done so far in terms of feasibilities is impressive. We learned the project, which will be the fourth largest in Africa and the biggest private HEP project on the continent, will cost some FCFA 1,800 billion. Hydromine Inc. officials said upon completion, the dam will generate some 1,800 megawatts of electricity, with an annual production estimate of 9,000 gigawatts per hour. The project which is expected to address the problem of load shedding in the country is expected to commence by mid-2019 and end by 2024.

The project will also entail the installation of high tension transmission lines of 400,000 volt capacity to connect to the Edea grid as well as a grid to Calabar in Nigeria. Hydromine officials told reporters that the project will create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs around the project site. Grand Eweng is found along the course of the Sanaga River in the Nyong & Ekelle Divison in the west of the Centre Region. The dam to be constructed in concrete will be 95 meters in height and 1.9 kilometers in length. A memorandum of understanding to execute the project was entered in 2013 between the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy and Hydromine Inc. Back then, officials of the American company said a smaller dam with a yearly capacity of 200 megawatts would be constructed at Mouséré to regulate and increase the flow of water to other downstream hydro-electric facilities on the Sanaga River which carries at least three hydro-electric plants, including the Lom-Pangar facility and the would-be Grand Eweng plant.