Liberia: Benoni Urey Boycotts Electoral Forum for Political Parties

Monrovia — Mr. Benoni Urey, the political leader of the opposition All Liberia Party was a noticeable absentee at a two-day electoral forum of political parties contesting this year's legislative and Presidential elections.

The forum which derived from a proposal by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, as part of a recommendation from the National Elections Commission aimed at diffusing potential tension generated as a result of the ongoing debate over the upholding of the constitutionality of the Code of Conduct (CoC) by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

The two-day event is also aimed at getting the parties to commit to the maintenance of peace in the country.

But Mr. Urey's ALP said in a statement that it does not trust the government of Liberia supporting the forum because of its many violations that have muddled the playing field and hurt other political parties.

The opposition ALP has objected to being a part of the forum and said it would not attend.

President Sirleaf proposed the electoral forum in January with all political parties and registered independent Presidential candidates, to discuss issues pertaining to the electoral process and how the key political players can arrive at a common ground for the campaign and its aftermath.

"I have asked Dr. Amos Sawyer, Chairman of the Governance Commission, to convene the meeting."

"Apart from having played a leadership role in crafting the current Constitution, he presided over the Interim Government of National Unity and has served as election monitor in multiple places on the continent.

He will be the best person to lead such a process. As soon as we work out logistics, in the next few days, Dr. Sawyer will be asked to proceed."

At the start of the two-day forum, President Sirleaf called on political parties to embrace peace because according to her it provides a conducive environment for development.

She said if there is anything all Liberians agree on - it is the need to preserve the peace that enables us to be better reconcilers.

She commended participating political parties for honoring the forum organized by the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia.

The Liberian leader said more than half a century ago, precisely seventy-three years, Liberians experienced the transition from an outgoing elected President, Edwin J. Barclay to an incoming elected President - William V.S. Tubman after a peaceful free and fair elections.

She promised that on January 16, 2018, Liberians will have the opportunity of a similar experience, which will be the defining test of the country nascent democracy.

She added that this will be the trigger for continuation and strengthening of international partnerships.

"As I travel around the country, I see wide acclaim and high expectations for this transition and I am pleased that I am a pivotal part of it, she told political leaders, civil society and the international community.

President Sirleaf recalled the opportunity of a number of telephone exchanges with leaders of political parties on Tuesday and expressed their hope to seeing them on Sunday at the 51st Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

She averred that this grand occasion will afford leaders of political parties, especially the standard bearers a unique opportunity to interact with regional and world leaders who now occupy the position in their respective countries they now aspire to here in Liberia.

The President admonished the political party leaders to witness the signing by all political actors the Farmington River Declaration, committing themselves to peaceful elections.

She observed that it is an opportunity leaders of political parties should all embrace to add instant legitimacy to the elections and forge for them, individually, an image of statesmanship.

In separate remarks, the Chairman National Traditional Council of Liberia, Chief Zanzan Karwah, ECOWAS Envoy - Tunde Ajisomo, African Union, H.E. Ibrahim Kamara and United Nations Secretary General Special Representative, Farid Zarif called on all political parties and their Standard Bearers to put Liberia first.

They noted that the greatest achievement in Liberia's democracy will be a smooth democratic transition in 2018 where Liberia will be seen as example for others to follow.

They maintained that peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections in October will be a defining moment for the country.

For his part, House Speaker, J. Emmanuel Nuquay said for the past 11 years Liberians have championed peaceful elections amid the number of elections conducted over the last 11 years because according to him peaceful elections are not a new phenomenon in Liberia.

He maintained that peace is important but peaceful governance remains important. He pledged the Legislature's commitment to a peaceful transition in 2018.