South Africa: The Police Are Winning the Fight Against Trio Crimes in This Province

press release

An Intelligence Led Joint Operation composed of members from the Provincial Detectives and Tracking Team, have made a major breakthrough after six (06) suspects, aged between 21 and 36 years, were arrested on two separate occasions this week.

The suspects, who committed a house robbery in Manapyane near Marble Hall, were followed until a white VW Citi Golf was spotted in Motetema Township outside Groblesdal. Police attempted to pull the car over when the suspects shot at the members. Police retaliated and two suspects were shot and injured. A third suspects was arrested without any injuries.

During this incident, the following items were recovered: a suspected stolen plasma TV, two (02) 9mm firearms with magazines and 11 round of ammunition, 1xbalaclava, 1xwrist watch and VW citi Golf.

The origin of all these recovered items is still being determined and the suspects will appear before Motetema Magistrate Court on attempted murder, possession of unsilenced firearms and ammunition and the possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Meanwhile in Polokwane, suspects who were in possession of stolen vehicles were followed and two suspects, aged 27 and 31 years, were arrested and recovered the following:

Police reflector jacket.

Polokwane municipality rubber stamp.

One (01) car.

These suspects will appear before Polokwane Magistrate Court soon on possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of police uniform and possession of suspected stolen property.

Police investigations are still continuing.