Liberia: FC Fassel Dumps Mighty Barrolle 5-0

A hat-trick from forward Christian Doe and a goal each from skipper James Walatee and forward Terrance Tisdell yesterday witnessed Liberia Football Association's first division league leaders FC Fassel dumped Liberia's traditional club Mighty Barrolle 5-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Forward Doe put the Soccer Missionaries in front after netting a brace in the 7th and 25th minutes.

The young forward, who was placed on the bench for several matches, returned to Coach Sam Chebli's starting line up with an impressive form and registered his name on the score sheet. He last scored his first two league goals against champion club Barrack Young Controllers in his side's 2-1 win in phase one of the league.

Doe later completed his hat-trick in the 84th minute after the Rollers defense failed to clear their lines. Before the forward completed his hat-trick, skipper Walatee extended his goals in the ongoing league to 10 in the 44th minute to send his side for the break on a three-goal lead.

In the 51st minute, skillful forward Terrance Tisdell also registered his name on the score sheet by directing his shot in the lower right corner of his opponents' goalpost.

Despite the huge victory for the Soccer Missionaries, there was not much excitement among the players and staff after a point was deducted from their previous 32 points.

The LFA, through its competition committee, in a letter to LISCR FC deducted the point secured by Fassel in their recent 1-1 draw against undefeated LISCR FC.

The point, according to the letter, was deducted after FC Fassel featured defender Sosa Dider who was awarded three consecutive yellow cards.

LISCR FC filed the protest and got three points after winning the protest that now moved the Shipping Boys (LISCR FC) to second place with 29 points out of 15 matches-two above third place Nimba United.

Fassel are now five points ahead of LISCR with 34 points out of 15 matches after their comprehensive win.

Mighty Barrolle, on the other hand, remained in the relegation zone along with ELWA United and Invincible Eleven with 11 points out of 15 matches. Barrolle and ELWA are leveled on 11 points and have both conceded 27 and 31 goals apiece.

LPRC Oilers and Watanga FC yesterday settled to a goalless draw after both teams failed to get victory after 90 minutes.

The draw took Oilers one point above the relegation zone after Barrolle were beaten in the day's second encounter.

LPRC Oilers are now in the 9th position after collecting 12 points from 15 matches, while Watanga FC remains in the 8th position with 18 points out of 15 matches.

Coach Harris Johnson's Watanga have now managed to collect a point from their past four league matches.

