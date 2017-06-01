Liberia: Educational Boost - E-Library to Be Launched in District 3

A Liberian author has unveiled the launching of an e-Library in District #3 Montserrado County.

Josiah F. Joekai Jr. revealed in an interview over the weekend that on June 3, 2017 an e-Library will be officially launched in the district with the first six schools standing to benefit.

According to Joekai, he has negotiated and justified to Camp Peace-Liberia and they have agreed to provide 40 tablets as an initial contribution towards the process in order to provide quality education in the district and Liberia at large.

He named the six leading secondary schools that are earmarked to get the tablets as Billie Call Christian School, Revival Temple AG School, Victoria Williams School, Messiah Mission School, St. Matthew Lutheran and the Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

Joekai added that he will also distribute books to the schools to nurture the reading habit of students.

The Liberian educator added that the e-Library is a process by which a digital or electronic library is provided to the school through the partnership of Camp for Peace Liberia in order to create a good reading habit for the students.

He pointed out that every tablet is a comprehensive library which does every work as the physical library and contains all subjects taught in Liberia.

Accordingly, he said, Camp for Peace-Liberia has committed itself to train would-be users how to operate the tablets.

Meanwhile, the Montserrado County District 3 aspirant has embarked on several projects within the district including the construction of bridges, connection of roads, provision of scholarships, and the granting of assistance to several religious institutions.

Among the myriads of projects under by aspirant Joekai is the construction of a modern bridge in the Nezoe Community.

Josiah F. Joekai Jr is the author of four books including: Essential Elements for Liberia's Post-Conflict Recovery, From Refugee to Prominence: A Memoire; Emergence of Democratic Governance in Liberia: Challenges and Prospects; and Whispers in Africa. He also wrote several articles that were published in the local dailies.