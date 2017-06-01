Ghana: New Police Station Commissioned At Ahwiaa

A new police station has been built and commissioned at Ahwiaa near Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The new police station, the 148th in the region, and 17th in the Bekwai Municipality, was solely funded by Mr. Derek Danso Afriyie, a philanthropist and native of the community, in response to an appeal by the Ashanti Regional Police Command to help build the station to beef up security in the community and its surrounding areas.

Commissioning it, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. David Asante Apeatu, charged senior police officers to be more professional and innovative in their line of duty.

He said the police administration was making every effort possible to make the service a first-class policing institution, as the government has strategic areas in the transformation agenda of policing, including revamping the CID, and equipping officers with ICT skills to upgrade professional standards in community policing.

He stated that, the public and the police are mandated to maintain law and order, hence, the need to always collaborate to help fight against criminal activities in society.

The IGP said though the facility was provided by a native, it now belonged to the state, and entreated the police personnel to be more professional, as they need the support of residents, and cautioned the citizenry, especially, the youth, to desist from attacking the police or face the full rigours of the law.

DCOP Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, commended Mr. Derek Danso, the benefactor, for the kind gesture done the police administration, saying it would go a long way to help the police protect lives and properties in a very professional way in the area.

He said the new facility would help address pressing incidents on the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta road, which is known to be a robbery-prone area.

The Police Commander said the strategic location of the new police station is commendable in the face of increased socio-economic growth of the area, coupled with the increase of criminal activities.

He stressed the fact that policing is a shared responsibility with the citizenry, hence the need to support the police with logistics, and called on all stakeholders and the general public to come to the aid of the police administration.

Mr. Derek Danso Afriyie said he was inspired by the former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kofi Boakye, to help the police beef up security in the area.

He said the building was his personal contribution to the development of the country in the fight against criminals and giving back to society.