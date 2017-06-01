Ghana: Rights of Children Won't Be Compromised - Otiko

Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, says as the nation focuses on sustainable development, there is the need to attach importance to the rights of children, including their right to life, health, education and protection from violence and discrimination.

In a statement issued to mark the International Children's Day, which is celebrated every year on June 1, the Minister assured Ghanaians that issues relating to children would be her priority.

The following is the full statement

The International Children's Day is celebrated every year on June 1 and it affords us as a society, the chance to pause and reflect on how well we are doing in protecting and providing for our children. As a nation focused on sustainable development, there is the need to attach importance to the rights of children including their right to life, health, education and protection from violence and discrimination.

60 years on, Ghana has come a long way in achieving these goals. In terms of education, a lot has been done to make education accessible to all especially the girl child. Though the standards of education vary across the country, the government has taken steps to improve the educational experience with the introduction of 'Free Basic Education' and the School Feeding Programme. The 'Free SHS' programme is also set to be implemented in September of this year and it is aimed at easing the burden on parents so as to encourage them to educate their children to enable them compete with the best in the world.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in accordance with its mandate to protect and promote the rights of children has developed two policies; the Justice for Children Policy to protect children who come into contact with the law; and the Child and Family Welfare Policy, a landmark document heralding a reformed child protection system in Ghana which is fully aligned with National and International principles.

In our efforts to protect children, the Ministry rescued 21 children from South Africa last year who had been illegally taken out of the country and were being engaged in forced labour. At home, several street children were rounded up and efforts have been made to unite them with their families and reintegrate them into society.

The National Strategic Framework on ending Child Marriages was launched last year and a Plan to implement the Framework was also launched earlier this month. On average, 1 in 5 girls in Ghana is married before her 18th birthday however for girls living in the three northern regions of Ghana, it increases to 1 out of 3 girls. It is generally agreed that education is one of the major tools in bridging the inequality gap but sadly most of these girls have their education truncated by their marriages. This is a dire situation that needs our full and immediate attention as a nation. We need to ensure that girls have equal access to the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

As a Minister and as a mother, I am deeply concerned about the future of our children especially those living in extremely poor households with no access to quality education and healthcare and I remain committed to reaching out to these children.

So, as we mark the International Children's Day, let us be mindful of the impact our actions today have on the future of our children. We need to leave them a Ghana devoid of the social and economic inequalities we see today. Let us all join hands to create effective systems which protect the interests of our children so they grow up unencumbered with the prevalent evils of today's society.

Signed:

Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection