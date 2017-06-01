Ghana: NHIA Manager Donates to Kunsu D/A JHS Bece Candidates

The Ahafo Ano South District Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority, Mr. Douglas Adom Kwakye, has donated learning materials to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates of the Kunsu D/A Junior High School (JHS), ahead of their final examinations on Monday.

He said, as a native of the area, he was obliged to inspire children of school-going age to higher heights, as part of the NHIA week celebration, which is on the theme: "Restoring our Ghanaian Values; the role of Ghanaian Children".

He stated that the gesture was an opportunity to impact positively on the young ones, to come out with flying colours in the examination.

He advised the children not to think they are disadvantaged by being in school in a rural community, and encouraged them to make it to the university with determination.

Manager Kwakye has also promised the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to provide the Kunsu D/A JHS with an ICT centre with computers and accessories, in addition to staff common rooms, to avoid the situation where teachers sit under trees to mark and prepare lesson notes, because of lack of office.

Mr. Eric Obeng, Headmaster of the school, who received the items, thanked the donor for the support.