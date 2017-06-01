Liberia: Speaker Stresses Peaceful Governance

House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay is challenging Liberian political leaders to remain peaceful in the upcoming legislative and presidential elections in October this year. The Margibi County Electoral District#5 Lawmaker made the call on Wednesday, 31 May at the start of a two-day national political forum held at the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The forum, organized under the auspices of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, brings together representatives of various political parties, stakeholders, Civil Society and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Speaker Nuquay urges every political actor to exhibit good political governance during the entire electoral period and beyond, stressing a need to work with whoever that will emerge as winner, because Liberia must remain the first priority above all others.

"Peaceful elections are good, but also peaceful governance is key to stability, and we as political leaders or wanting to serve, must build that co-existence among us to be able to work with whosoever that will be giving the mantle of authority to steer the affairs of our country", the Speaker emphasizes.

Nuquay says it is a pleasing experience for him to participate in such forum that is meant to derive a roadmap for the conduct of peaceful elections, noting that the forum demonstrates the commitment of the Inter-Religious Council, and all political actors to the peace and stability of Liberia.

He continues that peace is indispensable to the electoral process, and as such political actors and those participating in the governance of the state must commit themselves to peace and stability by ensuring the conduct of peaceful elections.

"As we deliberate with the intention of drawing on a roadmap for peaceful elections, we need to remind ourselves in this country that we are champions of peaceful elections; we need to also be reminded that together, we have laid the foundation for the peaceful and stable governance of this Republic."

Speaker Nuquay, who himself is seeking re-election from his constituents, recalls that in 12 years, Liberians have conducted series of elections that have been free, fair, transparent, and credible, so being peaceful is not a new phenomenon, adding that in 12 years Liberia has made many democratic gains, one of which is the conduct of peaceful elections.

"As we dialogue to ensure that we sustain these democratic gains, we need to remind ourselves about the need to ensure peaceful governance after elections, in 12 years as you have seen, the leadership of this country has demonstrated a strong commitment toward ensuring freedom of speech without a price", Speaker Nuquay concludes.