1 June 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Movee Elects Ex-Grand Kru Superintendent

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Bropleh

Grand Kru — Former Grand Kru County Superintendent Madam Roseline Sneh has been elected on white ballot at the primary of the Movement for Economic Empowerment or MOVEE in Barclayville to contest for Grand Kru electoral district#2 legislative seat in October.

Grand Kru Electoral District#2 is currently headed by Representative Nimene T.H. Bartekwa. Madam Sneh in her victory speech vows that if elected in October, she would prioritize development, reconciliation and micro-finance program to help improve the standard of life of her people.

MOVEE is a newly established political party headed the ex-Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, who has declared his intention to vie for the Presidency.

Madam Sneh has contested for the district#2 legislative seat thrice, but lost and the impending poll is her fourth attempt to represent her people in the Liberian Legislature.

Liberia

Nothing Is Sealed Yet! What Could Go Wrong for Joe Boakai?

Over the last several weeks, the Vice President of Liberia and Standard Bearer of the Unity Party received many… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.