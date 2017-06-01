Liberia: Movee Elects Ex-Grand Kru Superintendent

Grand Kru — Former Grand Kru County Superintendent Madam Roseline Sneh has been elected on white ballot at the primary of the Movement for Economic Empowerment or MOVEE in Barclayville to contest for Grand Kru electoral district#2 legislative seat in October.

Grand Kru Electoral District#2 is currently headed by Representative Nimene T.H. Bartekwa. Madam Sneh in her victory speech vows that if elected in October, she would prioritize development, reconciliation and micro-finance program to help improve the standard of life of her people.

MOVEE is a newly established political party headed the ex-Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, who has declared his intention to vie for the Presidency.

Madam Sneh has contested for the district#2 legislative seat thrice, but lost and the impending poll is her fourth attempt to represent her people in the Liberian Legislature.