1 June 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: CDC Lawmakers Fear Primaries

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

Incumbent Congress for Democratic Change or CDC Lawmakers are expected to battle for re-election in their respective districts after losing a campaign here to go to party primaries unopposed.

Those expected to participate in the primaries include Representatives Acarous Grey, Julius Berrien, Dr. Edward Forh, and Munah Pelham Young blood. Others are: Dr. Bhofal Chambers, Solomon George, Gabriel Nyenkan, Saah Joseph and William Darkel, among others.

The party has requested each aspirant for legislative seat to pay a non-refundable fee of US$1,500. Like many of their colleagues from other political parties, who no longer enjoy the confidence of their constituents, the incumbent CDC lawmakers are afraid of losing both the primaries and the national elections.

National youth wing chair and head of the primary committee, Jefferson Koijii says each electoral district is required to provide 30 delegates while 15 will come from the national leadership of the party.

Speaking at the CDC headquarters in Monrovia on Wednesday, May 31, he says the primaries are to held shortly throughout the country in four strategic zones with each zone primary to be conducted in a particular county selected by the national executive committee.

"We're conducting our primaries in a free, fair, and transparent faction. We know other political parties and the National Elections Commission are going to copy same because with this process, it will give national powers to the people and the people will feel participatory and the result thereof will be respected and accepted by the people, but anything short of this, there will be foul cry and the impact of the electoral process will not be felt," he concludes.

