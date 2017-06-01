Liberia: Korkoya Should Stay - Freeman Says Removal Calls Disrupt Electoral Process Featured

The Political Leader of the Movement for Progressive Change, Simeon Freeman, says calls for the removal of National Elections Commissioner, Jerome Korkoyah, on dual citizenship grounds are disruptive to the peaceful conduct of the October elections.

He told the Voice of America early morning program that the issue of dual citizenship raised against Chairman Korkoyah is a distraction that has the potential to disrupt the process.

Freeman said he remains committed to the process and is hopeful that the country can move forward, but noted that allegation about Korkoyah's alleged dual citizenship is too late to discuss now due to the fact that he has served the commission for about three years.

"Changing the NEC boss at this time is a non-issue. We are in an elections year, even if you appointed Jesus Christ, people that have Muslim background may say he's Jesus Christ. If you appoint Mohammed, they will say he's a Muslim, Christians will say we don't want him," Freeman stated.

Responding to the question on the Code of Conduct, the MPC Flag Bearer said working for government is a privilege and not a right. He noted that the law in question was passed in the second term of this government and adapted by the Governance Commission. Therefore, those who are calling for the suspension of the law must not be serious.