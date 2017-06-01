Liberia: Legislature Not for Bread Sellers-Movee Executive Asserts - Robert Sammie

The Chairman of the Primary Committee of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Robert Sammie, says the National Legislature is not a place for 'Bread Sellers'.

According to him, people should not be elected based on friendship, but what they stand for and what they can do in the interest of those who elected them.

Speaking to this paper via mobile phone yesterday in Monrovia, Chairman Sammie narrated that the House should be for people with credibility who have the fear of the people.

The former Motor Cycle Union president noted that the electorates should not elect people who will enrich themselves before focusing on the masses.

He added, if competent and trustworthy individuals are elected to the legislature, the lives of the people who give them power will be improved.

"We need principle minded and credible people at the legislature, we need independent personalities, we need people who will not be bought for little of nothing or go against interest of those who elected them; we need people who will fight for the people's plight, this house was once called the house of the elders, we need that back," he said.

Chairman Sammie added before the people elect anyone to the House, their financial capability, livelihood, and status in society should be taken into consideration, so there can be no regret when they get to the Capitol Building.

Meanwhile, MOVEE's Primary head has disclosed that the party's primaries are smoothly ongoing and the districts are electing people based on characters and competency to contest on the ticket of the Movement for Economic Empowerment in the October 2017 elections.