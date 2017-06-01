1 June 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Legislature Not for Bread Sellers-Movee Executive Asserts - Robert Sammie

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momoh Siryon

The Chairman of the Primary Committee of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Robert Sammie, says the National Legislature is not a place for 'Bread Sellers'.

According to him, people should not be elected based on friendship, but what they stand for and what they can do in the interest of those who elected them.

Speaking to this paper via mobile phone yesterday in Monrovia, Chairman Sammie narrated that the House should be for people with credibility who have the fear of the people.

The former Motor Cycle Union president noted that the electorates should not elect people who will enrich themselves before focusing on the masses.

He added, if competent and trustworthy individuals are elected to the legislature, the lives of the people who give them power will be improved.

"We need principle minded and credible people at the legislature, we need independent personalities, we need people who will not be bought for little of nothing or go against interest of those who elected them; we need people who will fight for the people's plight, this house was once called the house of the elders, we need that back," he said.

Chairman Sammie added before the people elect anyone to the House, their financial capability, livelihood, and status in society should be taken into consideration, so there can be no regret when they get to the Capitol Building.

Meanwhile, MOVEE's Primary head has disclosed that the party's primaries are smoothly ongoing and the districts are electing people based on characters and competency to contest on the ticket of the Movement for Economic Empowerment in the October 2017 elections.

Liberia

Nothing Is Sealed Yet! What Could Go Wrong for Joe Boakai?

Over the last several weeks, the Vice President of Liberia and Standard Bearer of the Unity Party received many… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Capitol Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.