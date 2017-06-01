Liberia: Aspirant Wants Budget Disparity Cut - Josiah F. Joekai Jr

A representative aspirant in the ensuing presidential and legislative elections has called for a cut of disparity in the national budget and promised to lead a campaign for that cause when elected.

Josiah F. Joekai Jr said when elected come October 2017 as lawmaker he will prioritize the national budget of Liberia to alleviate the wide range of disparity.

He asserted that the discrepancy in the national budget has been the cause of the many problems currently facing the country, thus hampering the reconciliation agenda.

According to him, due to the lack of citizens participation in the budget it's impact has not been felt in many sectors of the country.

He pointed out that when elected, he will pay more attention to the national budget and encourage the involvement of citizens.

"Until the discrepancy in the budget is addressed, the issue of national reconciliation won't be dealt with. We have to involve citizens' participation in the economy or else we will undergo endless problems," he said.

However focusing on the district, Aspirant Joekai noted that District # 3 is one of the many districts that is in need of effective leadership, asserting that the lack of information, a structural communication is attributing to serious leadership crisis in the district.

He disclosed that to succeed as representative, there should be a broad based leadership, where the people themselves will be able to partake in decision making.

Joekai asserted that to bring about satisfactory leadership in the district; the first action to take is to establish a leadership that the people are comfortable with in all of the communities.

According to him, there should be a conducive working environment in the district among the citizens and a suitable office where the residents can easily get to their leader.

Thirdly, he stated that a program management team should be put in place that will work in the areas of projects to identify problems.

The aspirant is a development practitioner whose public service inspires people and communities. Over the last thirteen years, Josiah has contributed significantly to Liberia's post-conflict recovery and development process through wide range of professional services provided in the areas of education management, democracy and governance.