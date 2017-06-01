Liberia: Religious Council Host Political Parties On Peaceful Elections

A two-day high level meeting of political leaders on peaceful conduct of the pending October 10 Presidential and representatives Election has gotten underway in Monrovia with the participation of several political parties.

The meeting which was held under the auspices of the Inter Religious Council of Liberia brought together several leaders from various political parties and stakeholders in the country.

Giving an opening remarks yesterday at the Monrovia City Hall, the Chair of the Inter Religious Council of Liberia, Bishop Jonathan Hart, noted that the meeting is intended to afford political leaders opportunity in making decision that will peacefully affect the election.

"It is my pray and hope that with this meeting will serve as an example that the country is ready for a peaceful transition in October," he added.

Also speaking at the program, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf pointed out needs to preserve the country's peace, indicating that doing so will provide a conducive environment.

President Sirleaf explained that for the past 73 years the country is about to witness a peaceful transition, noting, she is proud to be a part of the historical movement.

She also cautioned political leaders to commit themselves to what she termed as the Farmington Declaration for a peaceful election in Liberia during the ECOWAS meeting.

For his part House Speaker Emmanuel Nuaquay described the forum as demonstration of commitment of all political actors to the peace and stability of the country and its people in the upcoming elections.

It can be recalled that nn 21-23 September, 2016 political parties in Liberia met at an Inter-Party Consultative Committee meeting in Ganta to work together to agree a strategy for ensuring peaceful and credible 10 October 2017 elections.

At the end of that meeting a resolution was agreed upon by all political parties attending to pursue a common goal with a strong commitment to inclusive, transparent and credible elections.

In the Ganta resolution political parties called on authorities, legislators' independent bodies and other relevant actors to find clear and fair remedies to the concerns outlined in the resolution.

The meeting was supported by the National Elections Commission and United Nations Development Programme's election project with funding provided by the European Union and Sweden in cooperation with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems that receives financing from USAID.