Liberia: Korkoya Echoes Commitment to Impartial, Free, Fair and Transparent Elections

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission of Liberia (NEC) says the Commission remains committed to conducting impartial, transparent, free, fair and professional elections in October 2017.

He said the Commission is presently reaching a milestone in election preparations with the draft voter registration roll being finalized for exhibition, which commences on June 12, and closely followed by candidate nomination.

The NEC Chairman says "the Commission is working hard to deliver an election the nation can be proud of and the sub region can look towards as a success story".

Cllr Korkoya spoke Tuesday at the Monrovia City Hall when registered political Parties, under the umbrellas of the Inter-parties Consultative Committee presented to the Commission and International partners and stakeholders a Resolution committing them to peaceful and nonviolence elections in October.

Chairman Korkoya thanked the Parties for committing themselves to peaceful elections through a written Resolution.

The NEC Chairman is meanwhile appealing to political Party Leaders and Standard Bearers to continue their commitment to peaceful elections by gluing their signatures to similar Resolutions being tendered by ECOWAS leaders and the Inter Religious Council of Liberia.

Cllr Korkoya extended sincere gratitude to the Parties for the initiative and called on everyone to seize the opportunity provided by the political parties "to work collectively for a peaceful election that sets standards for the coming future".