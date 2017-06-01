Liberia: Media Group Recognizes UP Stalwart

For his contributions towards the peace process and his unflinching support to the people Gbarpolu County, the Senior Vice Chairman for Governmental Affairs of the governing Unity Party, Isaac F. Manneh, has received a national accolade from a local media group, the African Media Initiative Liberia (AMIL).

According to the Executive Director of The African Media Initiative Liberia (AMIL) Calvin Stoudemire Jallah , the Unity Party Senior Vice Chairman was selected following vigorous search among several prominent state actors in the country.

The AMIL boss indicated that Hon. Isaac F. Manneh was endorsed by the board and executive management team for his role played during the Accra peace accord which brought stable peace that Liberians are enjoying today.

The Unity Party Senior Vice Chairman for Governmental affairs was named as Liberia's most outstanding Eminent Citizen of the year 2016/2017.

AMIL Executive Director called on the Unity Party official to remain focused and contributive to the forward match of the country by always continuing his good work for his people.

In acknowledgement of the honor, Mr. Manneh said: "We will remain engaged with your activities in the Gbarpolu as pro-media group in the country".

"This award brings tears to my eyes, considering the level of work done by me and other colleagues in fighting for lasting peace in the country Let me also say this for the record, I will work more harder to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and increase advocacy for better lives for young people," he added.

African Media Initiative Liberia AMIL is a pro-media and advocacy institution that seeks to create better working environment and promote peace and democracy in the country.