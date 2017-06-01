Liberia: 'Don't Mess With Our Peace'

Ahead of the October 2017 representatives and presidential elections, the Chairman of the National Traditional Council of Liberia has warned politicians and political parties not to 'mess' with the peace the country currently enjoys.

Chief Zanzar Karwor said having gone through 14 years of civil unrest, Liberia and its people are not prepared to travel that path again.

He said after more than 11 years of peace, the people of Liberia cannot allow anyone to revert the gains made thus far.

Chief Karwor spoke Wednesday in Monrovia at the opening of a two-day high level meeting of political leaders on peaceful elections in 2017, organized by the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia.

The traditional council head told political parties and leaders that they must put Liberia first among anything they do during the upcoming elections.

Chief Karwor said the peace and security of Liberia are more important than personal interest of politicians; as such, they must ensure that peace reigns during and after the elections.

"Some of you have more than 20 green cards and 100 green cards to run away when you cause confusion... but for us the traditional and indigenous people, we don't have anywhere to go or run to... Liberia is the only country we have; so, we want you to keep it peaceful and stable," he stressed.

Chief Karwor said Liberia continues to enjoy peace under the administration of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to the extent that people are going about their normal businesses, adding "we have not heard any gun sound during our mother, our sister administration. Our farmers are making farms, while our children are going to school. We want for this to continue even when she leaves office."

He told those aspiring for the presidency that only one person will win, and the losers must be willing and ready to support the winner, rather than causing confusion to destabilize the country.

Chief Karwor pointed out that when Liberia is not stable, the international community will not want to help the country; as such, it is incumbent upon everyone, particularly political leaders, to ensure peaceful and violence-free elections.

"Liberia is like a bird in your hands; you have the power to kill the bird or make it to fly; so, whatever you do, please put Liberia first," he noted.

He said the person who will succeed President Johnson-Sirleaf must begin from where she will end, rather than taking routes that will delay the development of the country.

Earlier, the head of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, Rev. Bishop Jonathan B. B. Hart, said the forum is intended to bring political parties, leaders and other stakeholders together to discuss the way forward for peaceful, credible, transparent, inclusive and fair elections.

Bishop Hart said Liberia cannot afford to go back to the dark days; as such, everything must be done to maintain the peace currently prevailing in the country.