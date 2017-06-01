Liberia: Fire Guts NDS Warehouse, Lab.

Fire on Tuesday night gutted one of the six warehouses and a laboratory at the National Drug Service (NDS) situated in the compound of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

A release said the affected warehouse is used to store essential medical supplies used for service delivery while the laboratory is the only testing center used by the Liberia Medicine and Health Product Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) to test the quality of drugs coming into the country.

The release further said immediately when the fire started, the NDS management called in the National Fire Service to contain the situation.

Although the Fire Service team immediately intervened, the fire raged all through the night, causing some damages to the operations of NDS, the release added.

The release said the Ministry of Health has launched an investigation to establish the cause of the fire incident.

The National Drug Service Management team however, assures that its distribution of essential medicines to health facilities across the country will continue.

The Ministry of Health expresses thanks and appreciation to the National Fire Service Agency, Liberia National Police, UNMIL, the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and all other agencies whose timely intervention and support averted further damage to the institution's operations.