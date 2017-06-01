Gambia: Benedict Jammeh, Three Former NDEA Officials Freed On Abuse of Office, Other Charges

The former executive director of Gambia's then National Drug Law Enforcement Agency -NDEA- and three other executive members of the Agency have been freed by Justice Mattias Olusegun Agboola at the High Court in Banjul on multiple charges that were levied on them, including abuse of office.

Justice Agboola freed Benedict Jammeh, Abdoulie Ceesay; former public relations officer of the agency, Foday Barry and Yusupha Jatta both former directors of the agency following a Nolle Prosequit (order to discontinue the prosecution) that was filed by the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, through A.M. Yusuf on 19th May, 2017. Mr. Jammeh and his co-accused and their team of defence attorneys didn't raise any objection to the order. They were charged during the former President, Yahya Jammeh's regime but the case could not proceed with any substantial trial, compelling the state's decision to discharge them.

Reading the brief ruling, the presiding judge said filing a nolle prosequit in a criminal case stops the proceedings of that matter. He said that is the order stands to discontinue the case no matter what stage it was.

The nolle prosequit filed in this case, dated 19th May, 2017, has achieved this and in fact, shortened the ruling pending with respect to the third accused person. "I hereby grant the application of the state counsel to amend the name of the third accused person, stated as Foday Ceesay to be now read as Foday Barry on the nolle prosequit," the judge said. "Pursuant to Section 85 (1) of Gambia's 1997 Constitution and Section 64 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the accused persons are discharged, as per the cited application."