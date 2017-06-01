Gambia: GAF Warns Businesses, Individuals Using Military Items, Wears to Desist

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a strict warning to some businesses, individuals in the habit of importing, selling or using military items and wears to desist from the act.

It added that members of other security services are equally prohibited from the use of military items or wears whether on duty or not.

"Any institution, company or individuals that wish to do business with the Gambia Armed Forces must seek the consent of the office of the Chief of Defence Staff through a formal notice prior to importation," it stated in a press release signeed by the public relations office of GAF Lieutenant Colonel Omar B Bojang.

Below is the full text of the press release sent to this medium:

It has come to the notice of the Defence Headquarters, Gambia Armed Forces that some businesses and individuals are in the habit of importing, selling or using military items and wears. These acts are a serious security breach which have far reaching implications bordering on national security. The use of military fatigue and items in the Gambia are only limited to serving members of the Gambia Armed Forces.

Consequent upon the above, the general public is hereby strictly warned to desist from such acts. Members of other security services are equally prohibited from the use of military items or wears whether on duty or not.

Any institution, company or individuals that wish to do business with The Gambia Armed Forces must seek the consent of the office of the Chief of Defence Staff through a formal notice prior to importation.

In the same vein, all business persons and individuals who have already imported military items for the purpose of sale or personal use are kindly urged to surrender all those items in their possession to The Gambia Armed Forces military Police at Yundum, Fajara and Farafenni Barracks or to any nearest military establishment.

The Gambia Armed Forces wish to assure the general public of its unflinching support and collaboration in matters of national security.