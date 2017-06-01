Gambia: 42 Teams to Take Part in the Brikama Nawettan Qualifying Round

Forty-two football teams across Brikama and its surroundings will take part in the Brikama Sports Committee 'Nawettan' qualifying round, which will start on Friday 2nd June.

Among the teams is the travelling Sanyang Utd. The coastal side is known for their large fan turn out and their participation will add color. They will open the campaign on Friday against Justice FC.

Another big game will be between the two Jamisa teams, Jamisa Gamcel and Jamisa Bantaba.

Below is the fixture

Friday 2nd June- Farato United vs Villa Park FC at 5pm,

Saturday 3rd June -TiF fc vs Westham Utd at 3pm

Saturday 3rd June- Turn table vs Sinjang at 5pm

Sunday 4 June- Sky Power Farato vs Jarju's at 3pm

Sunday 5th June- Jambur Utd vs Boraba at 5pm

Monday 5 June- Kokuba vs Sanchaba Utd at 5pm

Tuesday 6 June- Diamond Boys vs Borehole at 3pm

Tuesday- Black & White vs Jalanbang at 5pm

Wednesday 7 june-Penyem vs Madina Black biko 3pm

Wednesday-Mandurr utd vs Kassa Kunda 5pm.