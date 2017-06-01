Gambia: First Prosecution Witness Ends Testimony in Soldier Njie Pistol Trial

Jali Senghore, first prosecution witness in the trial of Sergeant Babucarr Njie, officer of The Gambia Armed Forces who is facing a charge of going armed in public Monday ended his testimony in the case before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie at the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

Sergeant Njie was arrested by ECOMIG soldiers at King Fahad Mosque in Banjul and subsequently charged with going armed in public when he attempted to enter the mosque with a pistol with 8 live rounds where President Adama Barrow was observing a congregational prayer (Juma).

A police officer attached at the Major Crime Unit in Banjul, Mr. Senghore ended his testimony under cross-examination by Mr. Njie's defence lawyer, S.K. Jobe. Mr. Senghore earlier testified and was halted for the defence to continue cross-examination.

Responding to questions from counsel Jobe in Monday's cross-examination, Mr. Senghore confirmed that as far as the case was concern, the only thing he knew in the case was that he obtained the cautionary and voluntary statements from Njie, which, he said were marked by the court as rejected 1 and 2.

Immediately after he ended his testimony, the police prosecuting officer, Sub-inspector Bojang applied adjournment, saying he was returning from the hospital after a brief sickness which was granted by the court.

The case is adjourned to 6th June for continuation.