1 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Please Get the Heartless Rapist

Tagged:

Related Topics

editorial

The alleged rapist of an eight-year-old pupil must under no circumstances escape justice for the heinous crime he is alleged to have committed. His crime stretches far beyond the level of the victim's family, considering the nature and circumstances of the offence as per published in our last edition.

Evidences to that effect clearly exhibit an act of beast, savagery, heartlessness, inhumane, uncivilized and crude arrogance against an innocent girl, who could barely distinguish right from wrong, much more consent to carnal knowledge at such a tender age.

It's high time for a civilized, honest and decent society like ours, get rid of such mentally imbalance people in our midst, before all of us could be victims of their immoral and senseless actions either directly or indirectly.

It's beyond appreciation and imagination that, a man of that age could subject such a child to such an inhuman act, in the name of satisfying his egocentric sexual desire at the expense of her dear life and future.

Rape is strongly prohibited and condemned both legally and morally, hence its punishment provided under various legal instruments at local and international levels. It's punishable with life imprisonment under Section 121 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Gambia. Whereas Section 3 of the new Sexual Offences Act, yet to be domesticated as laws of the land, made similar punishment for rape.

The cited new Sexual Offences Act defined rape as follow; unlawful sexual intercourse or any other sexual penetration of the privacy of the victim with or without force, by sex organs, body part or foreign object without consent of the victim. Again all religious faiths, especially Islam seriously frowns on the offence, as it did not only undermine the very foundation of humanity, but a potential threat to life, dignity and welfare of women of various age and status.

This greatly inspired the rationale behind Islamic punishment of rape by stoning to death, with the objectives of discouraging it and to also serve as deterrence for potential offenders.

Therefore, the current ugly spat of allegations of rape in our beloved motherland has to be stopped as far as promotion and protection of the rights, welfare and interest of women are concerned.

Curbing rape and effectively bringing it under control would enhance speedy, timely and flexible attainment of the much published and talked about sustainable development objectives of the country.

Women are equal partners in the development of the Gambia and humanity at large, hence promotion and protection of their rights and welfare, cannot be rubbished aside. We are equal before the law and should be seen to trade along those fine lines of life on this planet.

Gambia

Climate Expert Talks About Early Warning in Gambia

The project coordinator of the Early Warning System (EWS) in The Gambia has spoken about the early warning system with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.