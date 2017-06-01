Gambia: First Accused Cross-Examines Prosecution Witness in Alleged Drug Case

Buba Sillah, a first accused person in a suspected drug case Tuesday cross-examined Modou Lamin Badjie, a narcotics officer attached at the Brikama Drug Agency Department before Magistrate Adama Sillah at the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

Mr. Sillah is charged alongside Ebrima Suwareh on three counts of conspiracy, dealing in prohibited drugs and trafficking. They are accused of being found in their possession, 3kg and 820g of cannabis sativa on 3rd March, 2017 at Brikama Jidda Forest.

During cross-examination, Mr. Sillah asked the witness whether he was the one who the narcotic, officers recovered the suspected cannabis from but Mr. Badjie replied that he had made it clear in his evidence that he did not arrest them but one of his colleagues, Ismaila Colley did.

Mr. Sillah said what Mr. Badjie said was not the truth, but he maintained that he is a trained narcotics officer and he had written down everything that he witnessed.

Mr. Badjie told the court that Mr. Sillah was running away and he chased him with his sky blue motorbike during their ambush. "I'm putting it to you that you are economical to the truth," Mr. Sillah said. But Mr. Badjie maintained that everything he was saying was the truth; the whole truth and nothing but the truth. "I have sworn to Allah and I'm fasting. I cannot stand here and tell lies," he said.

Prosecutor Jallow then applied for adjournment to enable them bring their next prosecution witness which was granted by Magistrate Sillah and adjourned the matter to 5 June.