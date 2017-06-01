Gambia: Defence Objects to Plaintiff Claim in D40, 000 Civil Case

Lawyer O. Jallow, legal representative of six people who are defending themselves in a civil suit filed against them by the proprietor of Badala Nursery School, Tijan Ceesay Monday objected to Mr. Ceesay's claim, describing it as premature, incompetent and abuse of process.

Mr. Ceesay is claiming for the recovery of D40, 000 as legal fee from Fatou Daffeh, Mariama Jawara, Musukuta Nyabally, Lamin D. Sanneh, Oumie Fadera and Sanna Kebbeh. According to the claim, Mr. Ceesay entrusted his school to one Lamin Marong but Mr. Marong went on to employ the defendants without his consent.

Mr. Marong is now said to have vacated the school as ordered by Magistrate M. Jarju at the Bundung Magistrates' Court.

Submitting his argument before Magistrate George at the Bundung Magistrates' Court, Attorney Jallow revealed that the person called Lamin Marong that Mr. Ceesay claimed to have entrusted the school was only asked to leave the school on a temporal order and his employment was never terminated.

He argued that termination of Mr. Marong's employment was not within the power of the court but currently before a tribunal court.

Mr. Ceesay claimed that after several demands made to the defendants to vacate the school, reminding them that their employment was terminated; they still refused to leave. "I refer the court to the 4th and 5th paragraphs of the statement of claim that the case cannot continue if Lamin Marong's employment is not terminated. Marong was duly employed by the management of Badala Nursery School and the plaintiff is in fact not the proprietor of the school."

Attorney Jallow also argued that since Mr. Marong is the defendants' employee as narrated in the claim, then the defendants cannot be brought to court if the sole employee only vacated the school temporarily and his service is not terminated. "I therefore, describe this case as immature and incompetent and apply that it should be dismissed from the court."

The matter is adjourned to 13th June for Mr. Ceesay's defence counsel to reply.