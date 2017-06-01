Gambia: Czech NGO Supports Gambian Schools

Czech Bikes for Gambian Schools, a non-governmental organization based in the Czech Republic recently distributed over 600 bicycles to twelve schools across the country.

The presentation ceremony was held in Gunjur Kombo South District, West Coast Region.

The beneficiary schools include, Somita Upper Basic School, Sanyang Lower Basic in WCR, Essau Senior and Upper Basic Schools, Jahali Basic Circle in LRR, Denfaye Basic Circle, Buduck Basic Circle, Niani Senior Secondary Sololo Basic Circle Schools, Barajally Lower Basic and Bansang Senior Secondary Schools in CRR.

Presenting the items, Roman Posoldo, director of Czech Bikes for Gambian Schools, expressed delight in supporting the Gambia government through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education towards the realization of quality and relevant education for all.

He urged the beneficiary schools to handle the bicycles with greater care so as to avoid accidents, further reiterating their continual resolve in supporting Gambian schools.

The founder of Czech Bikes for Gambian Schools, Babucar Boyo Touray, underscored the importance of the donation, highlighting that his foundation's aims are to support quality education, thus improving enrolment in schools.

Touray recalled that since the establishment of the charity in 2013, they distributed over 6000 bicycles among schools countrywide in a bid to ease students' transportation constrains.

For his part, Yunus S. Komma, the project coordinator revealed that his charity attaches great importance towards assisting Gambian students especially those trekking one or more than two kilometers in rural Gambia.

The charity, according to him, is also supporting beneficiary schools with tools and spear parts to enable them carryout maintenance work in the event of brake down.

Komma further challenged beneficiary schools to distribute the bikes among deserving students.

On behalf of the beneficiary schools, Omar B. Sonko, the SMC chairperson, Essau Senior School, thanked the Czech Bikes for Gambian Schools for the timely gesture, saying the provision of the bikes would go a long way in improving education in the country.