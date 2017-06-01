Gambia: LGG Disburses D162,000 to Two Winners

Lotto Gaming Gambia Limited, one of the leading jackpot companies in the country recently disbursed over one-hundred and sixty- two thousand dalasi D162,000 to two lucky winners at a presentation held at their head office at Westfield.

Each of the two winners, namely: Amadou Sey, a resident of Barra and Anthony Mendy from Kotu, received eighty- one thousand dalasi respectively.

However, the new jackpot company since its inception is committed to creating more employment opportunities for Gambian youths, thereby reducing poverty in the country.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Madam Mbinko Jammeh Agha, senior marketing manager of the company, said the event marks another milestone achievement of the company and that they would continue to pay their customers each time a jackpot is won.

"We want our customers to feel comfortable, and more so build confident on the process" she said.

According to her, even though they have some challenges here and there, but the company is committed to fulfilling its promise by paying their esteem customers on time.

She thanked their sale clerks for their hard work, positing that without them there will be no presentation to make.

Madam Jammeh Agha also informed the gathering that the management was considering to provide uniforms for their employees so that they would be easily identified.

This, she added, would also help them reduce the burden on by minimizing the monies spent on clothing.

Momodou Kabiru Secca, a strategic marketing manager of LGG company, said his company is doing all they could to make sure that the business environment in the country has a sound footing.

Since the inception of the company, he added, they were able to give out close to 4 million Dalasis, thanks to the foresight and good management of Mr. Alagie Ngum the CEO of LGG Ltd.

Secka indicated that the most important thing about LGG is their commitment to reducing unemployment in the country, thus complementing government's efforts in that regard.

Muhammed Kurubally, Alasanna Busso and Aji Kura Ndow, all staff of the company, expressed similar sentiments, further urging their staff irrespective of their position to be ambassadors of the company.

The two winners, Mr. Amadou Sey and Antony Mendy, all expressed delight to be associated with the company, saying they have never dreamt to win such huge sum of money.