Gambia: NLTP Distributes 840 Bicycles to Village Health Workers Countrywide

The National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare through the support of Global Fund has commenced distribution of over 800 bicycles to village health workers across the seven health regions of the country.

The move is designed to facilitate easy movement of the Ministry's staff especially in case detection in their respective communities

Presenting over 117 bicycles to the village health workers at Western Health Region II on Tuesday, Ngally Aboubacar Sambou, regional director of Health Services Western Health Region II, underscored the crucial role played by village health workers in the general management of health delivery system of any country.

He advised the beneficiaries to take good care of the bicycles, saying the bicycles would greatly ease the work of village health workers at the community level.

Sambou hailed the Global Fund for the timely intervention as well as the National Tuberculosis Programme for facilitating the distribution process.

Ba Sainey Cham, a staff of the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme, acknowledged that the donation is geared towards assisting the village health workers to execute their routine duties within their respective communities.

Mustapha Simma, Regional Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control officer Western Health Region II, said that the bicycles will serve as a source of motivation for the beneficiaries as well as help them in their case detection finding of Tuberculosis cases in communities.