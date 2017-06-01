1 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: U.S.$45 Million Livestock Watering Points Countrywide in the Offing

By Madi S. Njie

The director general of The Gambia Livestock Services has unveiled that plans are in the offing to construct over 100 boreholes in a bid to provide watering points for livestock across the country.

Dr. Duta Fofana, who was speaking in a recent meeting between staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and livestock dealers in the West Coast Region, said a sum of US $45 million has been earmarked for this ambitious project.

He pointed out that so far there are five boreholes being dug under the Nema project, to be followed by the construction of additional 30 boreholes in various regions of the country.

"Being concern about livestock development, the minister has assigned us to develop proposal of $45 million Dollars as budget for establishment of 100 boreholes in all the regions," he said.

These projects, he went on, will cover development of community feeding grounds and drinking points for livestock and that each point will be shared by at least four villages.

The development, he believes, will help manage and control movements and feedings of livestock countrywide.

While calling on livestock farmers and crop farmers to identify land areas to be reserved to such developments, Dr. Fofana equally urged governors, district chiefs, Alkalolu and relevant stakeholders to meet and discuss to pave a way forward.

Commenting on some of their challenges confronting the development of the agric-sector, Dr. Fofana highlighted transport as some of their major obstacles, saying they are looking into addressing challenges, with a view to further improve the status.

