Gambian Philanthropist Gives to Yundum Sports

A US-based Gambian, Ousman Manjang has recently donated sporting materials to New Yundum Sport Development Committee.

This, according to the donor, is meant to contribute to the welfare and development of sports in the community.

"The donation of these sporting materials will undoubtedly make an impact to the society and as well help in bringing the community together through sport," he said.

He said, youth development doesn't only center on sports, but also building their capacity will also make an impact on them and as well help them to contribute their quota in national development.

"The only advice I have for the youth and sports committee is that they should create a revenue base as a back-up towards the renovation of the field," he said.

Meanwhile, the president of the New Yundum Sports Committee, Lamin Fatty said the donation is timely and it will set off their efforts to the development of the field. "We have collected over two hundred thousand dalasi (D200,000) from the field and the money is plough back to the development of the community."

He said the New Yundum football field is one of the most strategically located football fields in the country, adding: "It is because of that we want to build a legacy before our tenure elapses."

The public relations officer, Malang Bojang said, the committee was very delighted to receive such donation, "It's the second of its kind to be done by the native of Yundum residing in the Diaspora."

The Alkalo of the village, Ousman Bojang thanked the donors for the support they have been rendering to the community over the years.