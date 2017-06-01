Sierra Leone: Buya Turay Elated With Leone Stars Call UP

Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars' new boy, Lumor Mohamed Buya Turay, said he was elated with his first senior national team call up, adding it's a dream come true and that he was ready to make an impact, if granted the chance.

The Sierra Leone Football Association revealed the names of 19 foreign based players invited for the national team AFCON 2019 qualifier match against Kenya on June 10 in Freetown and the AFC Eskilstuna was handed a call-up.

"It's a dream come true, to represent my country," he told the AFC's website. Turay believes it is an opportunity for him to make an impact when given the chance to play.

The pacy striker was impressive last season in the Swedish second-tier, Superettan with AFC scoring 10 goals and was the club's top scorer, helping them to promote to the Swedish top-flight. He has already scored three Allsvenskan goals this season in eight appearances.