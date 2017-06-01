Sierra Leone: Parliament Amends 2017 Local Government Act

In order to address the recent de-amalgamation of chiefdoms, and the subsequent addition of two districts to the Northern Province, Members of Parliament, on Tuesday 30th May, 2017, unanimously amended the Local Government Act of 2017.

The Act was to consolidate and amend the law on local government, provides for the decentralization and devolution of functions, powers and services to local councils and for other matters connected therewith.

In his presentation to Members of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hadiru Ibrahim Kalokoh, said due to the recent de-amalgamation of chiefdoms, division of the Northern Province with additional two districts, and one provincial headquarters, which will eventually necessitate the establishment of three new local councils, his ministry decided to amend the Local Government Act of 2004.

"The Town Councils listed in the Local government Act of 2004, which were not amended accordingly, have been upgraded to the status of City Councils," he said.

He said part two of the amended Act makes provision for a number of paramount chiefs to be represented in the local councils.

He disclosed that district councils with 13 chiefdoms and below, should have two paramount chiefs to be represented in council, and that district councils with 14 chiefdoms and above should have three paramount chiefs to be represented in council.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government, Hon. Abubakarr S.A.T Koroma, said there was need to amend the whole Local Government Act of 2004, because there were lots of issues that needed some clarifications.

"There are some areas in the country that need immediate intervention but unless the Act is amended, such intervention will not take place," he said.

He urged the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to bring the whole document to parliament for amendment instead of bringing it by sections.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority Leader, Hon. Jusifu B. Mansaray, said the bill is not controversial, therefore, there was a need to amend it with immediate effect.

He urged the Minister to elect paramount chiefs in the areas that have been de-amalgamated because all of them are still in charge of those chiefdoms, which he said has caused lots of problems for their subjects and those wanting to become paramount chiefs.