29 May 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Kenya Eyes Make-Up Friendly Before Sierra Leone Clash

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are eyeing a make-up friendly before traveling to Freetown for their June 10 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The FKF were left to search for a friendly match before the June 10 clash after Angola called-off the proposed friendly match between the two sides.

Angola and the Harambee Stars were earlier scheduled to play each other on June 4, but the Angolans pullout of the said match, citing fixtures congestion and the Palancas Negras are already camping in Portugal.

The FKF public relations and Communication Manager, Barry Otieno, was quoted by The Star said: "In deed Angola has pulled out of the friendly due to the ongoing preparations for the Africa Cup qualifiers. They traveled to Portugal and it has proved hard for them to honour the friendly.

"The federation will try to get a cover up but if our efforts will not be successful, we will prepare for the Sierra Leone game away."

The friendly would have seen the Kenyan side use it as a final test before they embark on the qualifiers.

