1 June 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Two Remanded for Alleged Murder

By Memunatu Bangura

Magistrate Dr.Abou Bakarr Binneh-Kamara of the Siaka Steven Street Court No.1, yesterday remanded one Samuel Samura and Abubakar alias Daddy Abu to the Male Correctional Centre for the alleged murder of one Ishmail Suma.

The accused were charged on two counts of conspiracy to commit a murder contrary to section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 and murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leones.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons at Fedrick Street conspired with other persons unknown to murder and murdered the deceased.

The matter was adjourned to 8th June, this year.

In another separate matter, a fifty years Komba Bamba, was also jailed for raping a ten years old girl at OSD compound, Kingtom Police Barracks.

Komba was arraigned on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of Sexual Penetration Act No. 12 of 2012.

The accused was alleged to have, on 8th March, 2017, sexually penetrated a girl below the age of eighteen to wit ten years.

The matter was adjourned to March 8th 2017.

